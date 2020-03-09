Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $148.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.09 and a 200 day moving average of $168.46. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.14 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

