Associated Banc Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 476,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 119,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,465,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $48.01 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

