Associated Banc Corp Acquires 561 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Target by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $105.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.61.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

