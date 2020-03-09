Associated Banc Corp Acquires 3,218 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 231,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 72,593 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,119,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,545 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.