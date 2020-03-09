Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,418,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,156,000 after buying an additional 366,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 774,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,405,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 667,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,782,000 after buying an additional 65,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $88.15 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average of $115.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

