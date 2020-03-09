Associated Banc Corp Sells 505 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after acquiring an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after acquiring an additional 628,267 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,518,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $27,023,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,945,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,447,438,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 917,350 shares of company stock valued at $125,158,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $141.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.