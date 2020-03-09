Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

SCHP stock opened at $59.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

