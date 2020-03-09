Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,424 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $91.85 on Monday. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.32.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

