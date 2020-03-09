Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $141.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $137.20 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

