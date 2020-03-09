Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Invests $490,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 879,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,715,000 after acquiring an additional 115,211 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 632,125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $38,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 862,962 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,675,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 881.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,592,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $57.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.