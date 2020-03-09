Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $101.49 on Monday. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

