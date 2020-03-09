Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.97.

Shares of C opened at $61.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.