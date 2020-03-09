Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $186.55 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $175.04 and a one year high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.25 and its 200 day moving average is $208.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

