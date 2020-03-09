Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,437,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 268,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 267,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG opened at $1,612.09 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,584.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,893.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,958.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,049.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

