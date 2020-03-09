Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stake Reduced by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,086,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,738,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $37.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

