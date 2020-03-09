Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 129.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 526.8% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,698,000 after acquiring an additional 173,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,966,000 after acquiring an additional 172,954 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 607,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,106,000 after acquiring an additional 169,689 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE VTR opened at $49.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.