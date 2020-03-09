Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 422 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $200.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.17.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

