Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BRP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 245.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.02.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $36.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. BRP Inc has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.01.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

