Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after acquiring an additional 398,605 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 892,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,093,000 after acquiring an additional 344,816 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,521,000 after acquiring an additional 260,346 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $183.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.31. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $169.64 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

