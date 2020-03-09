Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $100,079,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 517,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $125.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $122.47 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average is $160.67.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Several analysts have commented on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp
Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp
Expedia Group Inc Shares Sold by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.
Expedia Group Inc Shares Sold by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.
Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated
Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated
Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Invests $490,000 in Applied Materials, Inc.
Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Invests $490,000 in Applied Materials, Inc.
Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Dover Corp
Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Dover Corp
Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc
Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report