Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $100,079,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 517,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $125.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $122.47 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average is $160.67.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Several analysts have commented on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

