Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 101.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $38.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $573,427.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,126 shares of company stock worth $2,753,555 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.