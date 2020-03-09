Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes $601,000 Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steris by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Steris by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $157.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day moving average is $150.58.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.