Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $265.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

