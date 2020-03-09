1,941 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 35.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Lam Research by 66.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $760,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $294.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,622 shares of company stock worth $14,356,266. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

