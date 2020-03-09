Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after acquiring an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,188,000 after acquiring an additional 335,431 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,563,000 after acquiring an additional 296,719 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $28,359,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,518.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 213,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 205,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,944 shares of company stock worth $11,101,625. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $127.20 on Monday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day moving average is $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.