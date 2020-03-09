Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,344,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,427,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 205,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,423,000 after buying an additional 135,354 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3,092.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after buying an additional 126,496 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.69.

Shares of LH opened at $179.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

