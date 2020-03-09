Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,282 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 67.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 11.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 44.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $62.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,102.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

