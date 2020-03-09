Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,815 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 286,155 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,939 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 174,031 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 232,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 16,071 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,057.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $233.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.14 and a 200 day moving average of $207.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.63.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

