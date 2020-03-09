Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,222 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $185.88 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.36. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.18.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

