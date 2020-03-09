Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes $621,000 Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $199.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $156.90 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.64 and its 200-day moving average is $208.55.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

