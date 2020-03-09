HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 108.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in HP by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in HP by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 246,744 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HP by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,292 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in HP by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 25,079 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in HP by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,625 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

HPQ opened at $21.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

