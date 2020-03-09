Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,558 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,282 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

