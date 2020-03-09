Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,177 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,418 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 28.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Halliburton by 18.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,988 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 13.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Halliburton by 128.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 962,449 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 540,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.52.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

