Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Boosted by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 815.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 183.3% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 33,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $4,248,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

PSX stock opened at $69.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

