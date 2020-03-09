Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 21.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 30,908 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

