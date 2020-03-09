Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,659,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $341,784,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $320,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $316,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $227,489,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $33.72 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

