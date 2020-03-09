Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

