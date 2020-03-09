Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 304,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 357,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

