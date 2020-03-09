Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 63 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 11,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 392,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $311.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.67 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

