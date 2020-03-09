Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Position Lessened by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $262.33 on Monday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $249.80 and a 12-month high of $427.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is -236.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

