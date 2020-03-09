Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $256.58 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

