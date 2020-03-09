Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 116,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.19 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39.

