Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $916,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 943,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $221,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,174,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $511,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $266.04 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

