Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $878,000 Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Mondelez International by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

MDLZ opened at $55.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

