General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,303,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $717,623,000 after buying an additional 931,232 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,042,000 after buying an additional 863,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,998,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,980,000 after buying an additional 606,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of GE stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

