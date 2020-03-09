Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.05.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $174.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $166.57 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

