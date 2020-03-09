Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $88.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

