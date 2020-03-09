Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

