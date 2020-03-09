Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes $572,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 1,386,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

