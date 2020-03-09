Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 190 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 46,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 930,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,211,000 after acquiring an additional 193,550 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 106,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $153.65 on Monday. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average is $166.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

